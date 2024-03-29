Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.95 and last traded at C$41.95. Approximately 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.03.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.52.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

