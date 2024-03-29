Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 497 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

