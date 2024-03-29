Barclays Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.