Barclays Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
