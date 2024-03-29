Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Best Buy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Best Buy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.