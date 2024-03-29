Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.