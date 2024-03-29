Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $70.39 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

