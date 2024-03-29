Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.07. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.01 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.