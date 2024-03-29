Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$9.02. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 93,509 shares.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4652151 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Group

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.74, for a total value of C$90,459.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $392,459. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.