BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 11,020 shares changing hands.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,581 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $240,180.27. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,920,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,412,363.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,204 shares of company stock worth $1,852,071. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.