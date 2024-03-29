BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 11,020 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
