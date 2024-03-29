Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $244.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $244.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

