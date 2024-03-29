Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.83

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 656716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 560.00%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

