bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.87.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

