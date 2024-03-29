BMO Capital Markets Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.