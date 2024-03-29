Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

