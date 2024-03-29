Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Shares of BRAG opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.45.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
