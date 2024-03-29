Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Shares of BRAG opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

