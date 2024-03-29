Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

