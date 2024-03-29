Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $58.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Braze alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRZE. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Trading Down 12.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.