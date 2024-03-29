Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,294,404. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

