Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,311.53 and last traded at $1,315.23. Approximately 370,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,069,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,318.73.

Specifically, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,063.26. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

