Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.87

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.87 and traded as high as C$57.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.90, with a volume of 1,598,878 shares traded.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.87. The firm has a market cap of C$22.12 billion and a PE ratio of 36.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.960682 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brookfield Asset Management
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
