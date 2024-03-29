Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

NYSE BN opened at $41.87 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

