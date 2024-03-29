BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 11,200 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,262,670.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.