BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 972,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.