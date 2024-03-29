Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.39

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 16086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cabot by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

