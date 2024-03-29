Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.