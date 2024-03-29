Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

HIVE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 80,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

