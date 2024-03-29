Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

