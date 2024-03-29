Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HUT
Hut 8 Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.