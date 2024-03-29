CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 246,500 shares.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$12.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

