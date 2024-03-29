Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Cipher Mining stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

