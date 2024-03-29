Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $138.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

