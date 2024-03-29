CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

