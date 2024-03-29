Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

