Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

