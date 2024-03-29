CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Marc Fredman Sells 9,871 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80.

CCCS stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.61.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

