Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 9.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

