Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 9.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
