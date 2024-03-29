Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

