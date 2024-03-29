Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$8.02. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 438,724 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on CG. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.4803493 EPS for the current year.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
