Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $44.10. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 50,839 shares.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.