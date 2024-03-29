China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.63. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 129,668 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

