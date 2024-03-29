Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.