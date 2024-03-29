Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.02

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.02 and traded as high as $27.35. Citi Trends shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 68,543 shares traded.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Citi Trends Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,660,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,644,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 142,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,982 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

