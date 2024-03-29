Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

