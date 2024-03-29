Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

