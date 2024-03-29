City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $336.21

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.21 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 310.20 ($3.92). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 16,627 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £159.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.21.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,379.31%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

