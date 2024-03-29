Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $202.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

