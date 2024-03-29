Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.40

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 5287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Recommended Stories

