CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading Down 4.3%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Approximately 2,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

CMO Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

