Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.02.

CCEP opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

