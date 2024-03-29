ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 29th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other ContextLogic news, SVP Brett Just sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $50,473.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 102.51% and a negative net margin of 113.62%.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

