Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.70

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.04). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 14,637 shares.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.70. The company has a market capitalization of £49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,170.48). In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,170.48). Also, insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £74,304 ($93,901.18). 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.