Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.90

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 5127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Crane Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 187.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

